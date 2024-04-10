PharmaCord, LLC: PharmaCord Announces Appointment of Cindy Padgett to Chief Commercial Officer

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / PharmaCord LLC, a leading provider of patient support services for the pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Padgett as Chief Commercial Officer. In her new role, Padgett will be responsible for the commercialization of corporate and client initiatives, from solution design to customer experience optimization. As Chief Commercial Officer, she will oversee Solutions Development, Quality Operations, Legal Operations and Business Optimization and Standardization.

Cindy Padgett, Chief Commercial Officer, PharmaCord

"Cindy has been an invaluable member of our team for several years, consistently demonstrating strong leadership, strategic thinking, and a relentless commitment to excellence," said Nitin Sahney, Founder and CEO of PharmaCord. "We are confident that she will excel in her new role and help us further enhance the quality and efficiency of our commercial activities."

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Padgett has a proven track record of driving commercial success and enabling differentiated client experiences. Since 2017, she has served in various capacities for PharmaCord, most recently as the company's Vice President and General Counsel. Before joining PharmaCord, she served as Vice President of Reimbursement and Contracting for U.S. WorldMeds where she was actively involved in driving patient access for a variety of products. Padgett also served as Director of Fund Development at The Assistance Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, and was previously General Manager for RxCrossroads. She has also been an active member in the community, serving as a board member for Kentucky Adoption Services and several roles within Boy Scouts in La Grange, Ky.

Padgett holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Louisville and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law and is licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

About PharmaCord

As a patient services provider, PharmaCord works on behalf of top drug manufacturers to simply the patient prescription journey. Through a combination of its proprietary PharmaCord Lynk technology suite, exceptionally talented team members and its non-commercial pharmacy PharmaCord Scripts , PharmaCord helps patients have a better experience accessing and adhering to their critical medications. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com

