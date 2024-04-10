AI/ML Innovations Inc. Chosen for Healthcare Micro Payment Integration Utilizing TodaQ MicroPay Technology

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative "Follow Your Heart" brand, featuring Micro Payment integration by TodaQ MicroPay. As part of this unique initiative, AI/ML's Follow Your Heart products have been selected as the first healthcare platform to leverage TodaQ MicroPay technology as the result of a successful Pilot Program, marking an important advancement in accessible healthcare solutions.

Empowering Health Through Micro Payments: The Follow Your Heart Brand

Follow Your Heart, powered by AI/ML's proprietary AI PrecisionPulse Neural Network, represents a new trend in cardiovascular health monitoring. With the tagline "Discover Wellness in Every Beat," Follow Your Heart embodies our commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their well-being. Now, with TodaQ MicroPay integration, Follow Your Heart can further empower its channel partners with micropayment and distribution capabilities for Blood Pressure estimates and other biometric data.

Key Features of Follow Your Heart:

Utilizes AI/ML's advanced Neural Net for Blood Pressure measurement

Features EdgeAI and PrecisionPulse measurement technology for enhanced accuracy

Offers seamless integration with TodaQ MicroPay for micropayment and distribution

Expanding Access Through Retail Pharmacy and Beyond

Follow Your Heart will be available for purchase through retail pharmacy channels and other outlets serving patients with hypertension. By making the product accessible through diverse channels, AI/ML aims to reach a wide audience and empower individuals to proactively manage their cardiovascular health.

Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc. stated, "We are thrilled to introduce the Follow Your Heart brand and its integration with TodaQ MicroPay. This collaboration represents an innovative advancement in healthcare accessibility, allowing individuals to access essential health solutions seamlessly. Follow Your Heart embodies our commitment to innovation and empowerment, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on individuals' lives."

Hassan Khan, CEO and Founder of TodaQ Micro added, "We are excited to partner with AI/ML Innovations Inc. with a whole new approach to healthcare payments through Micro Payment technology. TodaQ MicroPay's integration with Follow Your Heart underscores our shared commitment to making healthcare more accessible and convenient for everyone. Together, we are working to reshape the landscape of healthcare payments, one innovative partnership at a time."

Explore AI/ML's "Follow Your Heart Product Page" here

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

