SATIVUS TECH CORP.: Saffron Tech Welcomes New Board Members and Expands Growth Opportunities

Saffron Tech announces the appointment of two new leaders to its Board of Directors as the company prepares to showcase its Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) technology to potential partners and investors.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Sativus Tech (OTC PINK:SATT) subsidiary Saffron Tech, an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology for top-quality saffron cultivation, has appointed two new board members. Nissim Darvish, MD, PhD, a renowned leader in the medical and biotech industries, assumes the role of Chairman of the Board. Joining him is Michael Oster, an expert in global deal structuring and execution. Dr. Darvish brings invaluable experience in business transformation and growth, while Oster's expertise lies in strategic business planning, operations enhancement, and revenue optimization.

Saffron Tech has secured a spot in the prestigious START Agritech program, sponsored by Frontier RNG and Arieli Capital. This opportunity allows the company to connect with investors and potential partners while showcasing its innovative technology, propelling it into the next phase of business development. The addition of two distinguished board members further positions Saffron Tech for success in this new chapter.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new board members at this pivotal moment in Saffron Tech's journey," said Tal Wilk Glazer, CEO of Saffron Tech. "Their expertise will be instrumental in advancing our strategic initiatives and driving Saffron Tech to new heights. We eagerly anticipate their contributions as we enter the market with our groundbreaking technology."

The demand for high-quality saffron is rising, particularly in the beauty, wellness, and pharmaceutical sectors. Saffron Tech aims to lead the market by offering premium-grade saffron cultivation and extraction technology, expanding the reach of saffron products. By leveraging its innovative technology, saffron can now be locally produced, paving the way for the development of new products with significant health and wellness benefits.

About Nissim Darvish:

Dr. Darvish brings extensive corporate leadership and investment management experience, previously holding executive positions at Pitango and OrbiMed. As Founder and CEO of Impulse Dynamics, he led the medical device company to secure multimillion-dollar investments, reflecting his successful career spanning over two decades. He obtained his MD and PhD in Biophysics and Physiology from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, followed by postdoctoral research at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

About Michael Oster:

With extensive experience in operations management, business strategy, mergers, and acquisitions, and driving shareholder value, Michael Oster is a seasoned Global Deal Structuring & Execution Leader. Passionate about assisting companies in structuring and executing business strategies that fuel growth and boost earnings, he offers invaluable expertise. His notable accomplishments include securing approvals, contracts, and vendors for a $1.2BN toll road project, leading a $40M acquisition, and orchestrating the takeover of a renewable fuels company resulting in a $80M sale.

About Sativus Tech Corp:

Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT) is an Agri-Food Tech company with a vision to supply the world with valued foods that are high in demand but scarce in supply. Using the most advanced vertical farming technology partnered with focused R&D and strategic commercialization of these highly coveted foods, Sativus Tech can expand the marketplace in various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, beauty, wellness and culinary. Sativus Tech's proprietary technology offers a more responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted with environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

About Saffron Tech:

Saffron Tech is on a mission to meet the growing demand for saffron in a marketplace hindered by limited supply of the prized spice and a complicated supply chain. The Agri-Food Tech company is in the advanced stages of developing the protocols for growing top-quality, tasty, and fragrant saffron using its proprietary vertical farming technology. With a large-scale, reliable, and consistent production of saffron, Saffron Tech can supply industries looking to leverage the spice's natural medicinal and healing properties.

Forward-Looking Statements:

