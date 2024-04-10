Anzeige
10.04.2024 | 14:46
First North Denmark: Brain+A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Brain+A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 12 April 2024. New shares are issued due to
directed issue. 



ISIN:              DK0061670205   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Brain+      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 83,661,405 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             7,787,874 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  91,449,279 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.11     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.1     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          BRAINP      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           235014      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
