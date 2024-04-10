First North Denmark: Brain+A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Brain+A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 12 April 2024. New shares are issued due to directed issue. ISIN: DK0061670205 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Brain+ -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 83,661,405 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 7,787,874 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 91,449,279 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.11 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: BRAINP -------------------------------------------------- Short name: 235014 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG