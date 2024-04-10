Foley Family Wines (FFW), the Sonoma County-based family-owned wine and spirits company, has announced an agency partnership with The Loch Lomond Group (LLG), producer and distributor of multi-award-winning Scotch whisky products, premium spirits and champagne. FFW will immediately begin importing and distributing The Loch Lomond Group products in the U.S. through its wholesale and supplier network.

One of only seven full-service producers of Scotch whisky, LLG is an independent distiller and blender of some of the finest and oldest Scotch whiskies in the world from Scotland's most historic distilleries, including the Glen Scotia Distillery established in 1832, the Loch Lomond Distillery founded in 1814, and the Littlemill Distillery, the oldest distillery in Scotland registered in 1772.

Loch Lomond Distillery was named the most-awarded distillery of the year at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Glen Scotia 25-year-old Single Malt whisky was awarded 'Best in Show' at the same event in 2021, earning the distinction as the best whisky in the world. In the $15+ category, FFW currently ranks among the top 10 U.S. wine companies and is the second-fastest growing player.

Last year, Scotch whisky accounted for 77% of Scottish food and drink exports1, with bottled blended whisky representing the biggest export subcategory by value in 20232. In the U.S., whiskey is the largest spirit category and is driving growth at 2%, outpacing total spirits by 2%. Scotch is the 2nd largest segment within the category3

The LLG U.S. portfolio includes Loch Lomond Single Malt Scotch whisky, Glen Scotia Single Malt Scotch whisky, Littlemill Single Malt Scotch whisky, Spearhead Single Grain Scotch whisky, Ben Lomond Scottish Gin and Champagne Piaff.

"We are excited to enter the important Scotch whisky category and integrate The Loch Lomond Group brands into our expanding global spirits portfolio," noted Shawn Schiffer, FFW President. "The addition of these fine Scotch whiskies and premium spirits will naturally complement our super-premium and luxury wine and spirits brands as we continue to elevate our offerings to our customers and consumers."

Led by founder CEO Colin Matthews, "We are delighted to have entered into this partnership with Foley Family Wines. Their industry leading position, reputation for producing luxury wine and spirits, and best-in-class sales teams and distributor networks makes FFW the ideal partner for us in the U.S.," commented Matthews. "And this is the right time for us to change strategic direction."

The Loch Lomond Group has established several key sports partnerships that help promote the brands globally as it continues to scale up successfully its international presence, including the R&A for The Open Golf Championship, the Scottish Professional Football League, and the Super League Rugby. The Loch Lomond Group operates production sites across Scotland, including Loch Lomond malt and grain distilleries at Alexandria in Dunbartonshire, Glen Scotia Distillery in Campbeltown, Argyll, and a bottling plant in Catrine, Ayrshire.

About Foley Family Wines

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines (FFW) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFW has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, and Lancaster in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, and Foley Johnson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard in Monterey County; Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon; and Three Rivers in Washington. FFW's import wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes Minden Mill Distilling, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, and El Mexicano Tequila.

200 Concourse Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA, 95403; 707-708-7600; https://foleyfamilywines.com

About Loch Lomond Group

Loch Lomond Group is an international premium branded spirits and champagne business with global presence in over 120 countries. The company's production spans sites across Scotland and is one of the few distillers to have a fully integrated production and supply capability with 2 distilleries at Alexandria in Dunbartonshire and on-site cooperage, Glen Scotia distillery in Campbeltown, Argyll, and its own bottling plant in Catrine, Ayrshire. Its multi-award-winning portfolio of brands include Loch Lomond, Glen Scotia, and Littlemill Single Malt Scotch whiskies. It also produces Spearhead Single Grain Scotch Whisky and Noble Rebel Blended Malt Scotch Whisky as well as the "High Commissioner" and Loch Lomond blended Scotch whiskies. Its portfolio extends beyond Scotch whisky with Glen's Vodka, the No. 2 vodka brand in the UK market, Ben Lomond premium Scottish Gin, and Champagne Piaff. https://www.lochlomondgroup.com

