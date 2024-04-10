Expand Your Network & Hear From Corporate Leaders at Network Effect: Mondelez

Join us on May 2nd from 9 to 11:00 a.m. in Chicago at Mondelez International Global Headquarters

Brands are exploring key questions: What sustainability factors do consumers prioritize? In what ways can brands leverage sector-wide collaboration for sustainability? And, what innovations can we expect in the future?

We invite you to join us for Network Effect: Mondelez on May 2nd from 9 to 11:00 a.m. as we hear from brands including The Food Institute, Griffith Foods, Kantar, Barilla and others to discuss innovative and collaborative solutions to the biggest challenges facing people and the planet today.

Explore the agenda:

What Today's Consumers Want from CPG Brands

Consumers say they're interested in sustainable products and brands. Even in a tough economy, many are even willing to pay more for them. But how do consumers determine which products are sustainable, and what are they looking for from today's brands? In this conversation moderated by Nick Graham, SVP Global Head of Insights & Analytics at Mondelez, we'll take a closer look at what consumers are saying. We'll unpack some key insights from Mondelez's fifth annual State of Snacking Report, and we'll hear from leaders at Kantar about the consultancy's recent research around consumer behavior. Brian Choi, Director of The Food Institute, will bring additional context around how food brands can continue to reach consumers in an increasingly challenging economic environment.

How CPG Brands Can Be Positive Partners for Health

As consumers become more health conscious, today's food brands are challenged to become positive partners in helping people live healthier and more mindful lifestyles. But how can brands rise to the occasion? In this conversation, we'll hear from brand leaders and registered dieticians about what consumers want and need when it comes to health and how brands are responding.

Meeting Consumer Demand for Sustainability

How can brands meet the demand for sustainable products while empowering their customers to create positive change? Susanne Mathis, Senior Director of Sustainability at Mondelez, will speak to how the company is responding, as well as sector-wide collaboration in the CPG industry. Simonne DuBois, director of foresight and innovation at Kantar, will join the conversation to discuss how brands can leverage behavioral science to empower consumers to close the "say/do gap" on sustainable behavior change.

Innovating for the future of the CPG sector

Today's consumers are seeking different options than what was popular in the past. Meanwhile, companies in the global food system are challenged to feed more people on less land under increasing threats of climate change. All of this adds up to one thing: a massive need for innovation around the future of food. In this conversation, we'll hear from industry innovators about their fresh new ideas to navigate macroeconomic trends while serving consumers with the cutting-edge products they're looking for.

Be part of the conversation and register today at no cost.

