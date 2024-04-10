Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") a biotech company developing the industry's leading telomere technology platform with diagnostic and prognostic applications measuring genomic instability in oncology, is pleased to announce that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to TELO's laboratory at the MaRS Center in Toronto, Canada; this is based on over a year of diligent preparation, and the results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, and as one of the world's most prestigious certifying bodies - CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, and is an important contribution to improved patient outcomes.

"Telo Genomics demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients," said Richard M. Scanlan, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAP's Council on Accreditation. "The CAP congratulates Telo Genomics on its recent CAP Accreditation."

Sherif Louis, Telo's President & CTO upon learning of the laboratory's accreditation, said: "The CAP accreditation highlights Telo Genomics' commitment and focus in pursuit of the commercialisation of its TeloView diagnostic and prognostic technologies, and the Company's preparedness to capitalise on ongoing partnership discussions with diagnostic and pharma leaders in the field. We thank Dr. Hans Knecht, Head of Hematology at McGill University and the Jewish General Hospital, and Telo's Medical Lab Director for his valuable guidance leading us to achieve such an important milestone."

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities and reflect the most recent best practices.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. The CAP has over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care. For more information on CAP, please visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org and yourpathologist.org to see how pathologists work and observe the stories of the patients who trust them with their care.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, TELO is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sherif Louis,

President & CTO

Telo Genomics

416-673-8487

www.telodx.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the clinical efficacy of products, commercial viability of products, use of proceeds, and the ability of the TeloView® platform to deliver personalized medicine resulting in better treatments and outcomes are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204843

SOURCE: Telo Genomics Corp.