Canadian Nursery Big League Genetics Exporting New Strains to German Cannabis Producer DEMECAN

Agreement is DEMECAN's first to add international genetics to its collection

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Big League Genetics, a Canadian cannabis nursery and partner of 3WIN Corp, announced that it has completed export of cannabis genetics to DEMECAN, a licensed German cannabis producer.

The agreement, the first of its kind for both companies, marks another significant step in Big League's campaign to provide genetics to European markets, and it comes on the heels of last week's legalization of recreational cannabis in Germany.

"This is an exciting collaboration at an exciting time," says Dave Auger, Commissioner of Big League Genetics. "Big League has been supplying DEMECAN with medical cannabis for the past year and a half and we are elated to continue our meaningful work together in genetics just as Germany is taking groundbreaking steps in cannabis legalization."

DEMECAN sees the landmark development as an opportunity to build on its proud tradition of delivering the best in German-grown products.

"We are thrilled to announce the beginning of our partnership with Big League, marking a significant milestone in our journey," says Dr. Adrian Fischer, Managing Director and Co-Founder of DEMECAN. "This collaboration aims to enrich the German and European markets with top-tier cannabis genetics. Using our tissue culture lab, we are committed to setting new standards for quality and innovation."

Big League, DEMECAN, and 3WIN will be exhibiting and speaking at The International Cannabis Business Conference on April 16-17 in Berlin.

About Big League Genetics

Big League is a Canadian cannabis producer, breeder, and nursery. Big League has provided high-quality cannabis genetics to licensed producers across Canada since 2021. The company's cultivation operations allow Big League to continue hunting for new commercial cannabis cultivars, as well as provide dried cannabis flower to regulated medical markets around the world. Big League is home to an extensive seed collection and a roster of proven commercial cannabis genetics for licensed cannabis jurisdictions.

About DEMECAN

DEMECAN is the only independent German company that covers the entire value chain for medical cannabis - from cultivation to processing and storage to distribution to pharmacies. The company was founded in 2017 by Dr. Adrian Fischer, Dr. Cornelius Maurer and Dr. Constantin von der Groeben with the aim of guaranteeing patients access to medical cannabis in "Made in Germany" quality. In 2019, DEMECAN was awarded a state contract by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices as the only independent German company to cultivate medical cannabis in Germany. Visit www.demecan.de/en/startseite-english for more information.

About 3WIN Corp

3WIN Corp. is a global wholesale distributor of high-quality, research-backed CCELL® vape products to the cannabis and hemp industry. As the preferred wholesale distributor of CCELL® products, 3WIN offers the highest-quality products to protect product integrity, promote safe user experiences, and build brand identity. 3WIN also provides customers with stateside customization services and packaging to ensure brands will stand out in a crowded marketplace. Visit www.3wincorp.com for more information.

