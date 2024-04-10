Rocket Doctor Accepted Into Google's AI First Accelerator and Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Patient Matching and Data Summarization Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Rocket Doctor, a trailblazer in virtual healthcare, proudly announces at Google Cloud's Next '24 event that it is launching an automated engine for triaging patients for appropriateness for virtual care (RD Connect), alongside an AI-Copilot for clinicians, empowering them to reduce administrative burden and increase visibility into complex medical records (RD Health Voyager).

In parallel, they have been selected to participate in the Google for Startups: AI First Accelerator. This places Rocket Doctor at the forefront of greenfield technology in artificial intelligence and large language models, joining a select group of high-potential technology startups from the U.S. and Canada in a transformative 10-week program.

Matt Ridenour, Head of Startup Ecosystem - USA at Google, commented on the importance of this AI-focused accelerator in fostering new developments in emerging technology, as well as the innovation happening with companies like Rocket Doctor. "Our goal in running this program is ultimately to help support companies with big potential with the best of Google's people, products and programs. We're working with the selected companies to leverage Google's most advanced AI technologies - and in the case of Rocket Doctor, to help improve access to care to people around the world."

Dr. William Cherniak, founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Being selected for Google for Startups: AI First Accelerator is a testament to our vision and the hard work of our team. This opportunity will accelerate our mission to empower health equity through the use of AI-enhanced digital technology, a supportive and clinician-led ecosystem, and a focus on public health insurance."

Rocket Doctor's participation in the program will focus on further developing proprietary features, including 'RD Connect' and 'RD Health Voyager'. RD Connect optimizes patient-provider pairings through proprietary clinical algorithms and a rich database of over 300,000 data points. This initiative promises to significantly reduce healthcare delivery costs while improving patient satisfaction and health outcomes. RD Health Voyager empowers MDs to rapidly pull data from every part of a patient's past medical record and succinctly summarizes it, helping to reduce administrative work while streamlining clinical care.

"Our platform stands as a beacon for continuous care, not just episodic visits. With Google Cloud's support, we aim to enhance our AI capabilities, making our services even more intuitive and impactful to billions of people around the world," added Cherniak.

