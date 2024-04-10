QuestCDN: BuildCentral Unveils Infrastructure+: The Game-Changing Tool for Strategic Site Selection & Construction Planning

Revolutionizing the Construction Industry, Infrastructure+ Delivers Unmatched Insights for Optimal Project Execution and Investment Decisions

Crucial to people and businesses' daily operations, infrastructure drives and sustains economic development, both in heavy foot-traffic areas and in growing communities. Whether leveraging early-stage infrastructure project reports to move on to a new commercial development or looking to get in touch with the right person on an upcoming job, Infrastructure+ can be your solution.

Refined Leads and Decision-Maker Contacts

Infrastructure+ from BuildCentral provides clients with the ability to filter their leads and make strategic site-selection decisions. The service offers detailed project reports, allowing users to follow a project's key details, including decision-maker contact information, construction schedules, plans & specifications, and the latest news & updates through the project lifecycle.

In-Depth Project and Company Reports

The new service goes beyond traditional project tracking by offering in-depth company report insights. Clients can analyze construction roles, view decision-maker contacts, and understand company relationships, equipping them with a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics.

Advanced Mapping with GEOSPEX

At the heart of Infrastructure+ is GEOSPEX, an advanced mapping tool that visualizes planned construction projects. This feature enables users to overlay construction and demographic activity, cutting through the clutter to identify the most lucrative opportunities for development and investment.

Empowering Strategic Decisions

Understanding that location is crucial in the construction industry, Infrastructure+ covers a broad spectrum of deeply researched project data points. This extensive coverage aids clients in refining their search and making strategic decisions. The service is designed to answer critical questions about developmental prospects, the impact of construction on site accessibility, and the utilization of infrastructure.

A Commitment to Excellence

"Infrastructure+ rounds out the BuildCentral suite of vertical-specific planned development data products," Damian Eastman, BuildCentral CEO, said. "Infrastructure+ can be the engine to our clients' lead generation and site selection for the transportation, sewage, power, and communication infrastructure projects on which we all depend. Our clients rely on us for accurate, early-stage data to leverage for their own success."

For more details or to explore the new service, visit BuildCentral's Infrastructure+ official website or contact Kyle Camp at kcamp@buildcentralus.com.

About BuildCentral

For over 20 years, BuildCentral's databases of planned real estate developments have helped real estate professionals, builders, suppliers, and investors discover new opportunities and customers. Solutions include data and analytics products for commercial real estate, single-family & multi-family real estate, medical, hotel, industrial, and retail/grocery developments, and the renewable energy and mining sectors.

BuildCentral is part of BCI Central and the Byggfakta Group, with global operations spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. Learn more at https://www.buildcentral.com/.

