Julia Fox and Awe Inspired Partner to Release Empowering Jewelry Collection

Actress & Fashion Icon Julia Fox and Jewelry Brand Awe Inspired Collaborate to Reimagine Goddess Lilith as a Feminist Icon, Releasing a Jewelry Collection Empowering Sexual Autonomy

LOS ANGELES,CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Renowned fine jewelry brand Awe Inspired (aweinspired.com) announces its collaboration with actress Julia Fox for the launch of The Lilith Collection. The campaign redefines the narrative surrounding Lilith, who was cast from the Garden of Eden for her bold sexuality. Emerging as a feminist icon, Lilith symbolizes liberation and reminds women to stand up for bodily autonomy as a fundamental human right.

Julia Fox in The Lilith Collection by Awe Inspired





"Lilith embodies the idea of ultimate female freedom," says Fox. "The moment I stopped living and existing for the male gaze I feel like I became the truest version of myself and I immediately felt a difference in the way people would respond to me. Lilith radiates confidence and breathes power."

Beyond its bold aesthetic that captures the spirit of self-expression and freedom, this collection embodies a profound commitment to social impact. A portion of proceeds from every purchase is dedicated to critical causes impacting American women, including the urgent fight against sexual violence, support for cancer patients, the promotion of LGBTQ+ equity, and the advancement of reproductive justice.

The Lilith Collection arrives alongside the debut of Fox's New York Time's Best-Selling memoir Down The Drain, and just in time to encourage women that "The most profound beauty emerges from the ashes of destruction." (Julia Fox, Down The Drain)

About Awe:

Awe Inspired is a leading designer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, committed to empowering the modern woman on her new-age spiritual journey. Since its inception in 2018, Awe Inspired has made a significant cultural impact with its Goddess Collection, featuring medallions honoring iconic women from mythology and history. Embraced by women worldwide, including a roster of celebrity fans and feminist icons. Awe's jewelry serves as a celebration of the divine feminine. A portion of proceeds from all sales are donated to causes championed by the Awe community. Shop the collection: www.aweinspired.com. Instagram: @aweinspired.

