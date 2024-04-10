Fathom Companies: Hilton Presents Canopy Portland Waterfront With General Manager of the Year and the Connie Award, Americas - Hilton's Highest Honor - for the Brand's 2023 Annual Awards

The Portland, Maine-Based Ownership and Management Firm Fathom Companies Opened the Hotel in June 2021

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Fathom Companies, the Maine-based hospitality enterprise, is proud to announce that the team at Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront and General Manager Ginny Hussey have been awarded the 2023 Connie Award for the highest-ranking Canopy hotel in the Americas region and General Manager of the Year. Canopy by Hilton has 40 hotel properties globally.





The Annual Brand Awards, including the esteemed Connie Award recognition (named for the company founder Conrad Hilton) and General Manager of the Year Award recognition, are presented by Hilton to celebrate the properties and leaders who deliver incredible service from check-in to check-out and achieve the high-ranking guest satisfaction and quality assurance scores.

"The Connie Award is the highest honor at Hilton, awarded to hotels for exemplifying our founder Conrad Hilton's vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality," said Jenna Hackett, brand leader, Canopy by Hilton. "I want to congratulate Ginny and Canopy Portland Waterfront for earning these esteemed awards and thank each of the hotel's team members for continuing to deliver exceptional, welcoming stays for our guests while setting the standard for hospitality."

Fathom Companies is known for developing successful projects by adding value through thoughtful design and fastidious attention to detail. Each property provides an authentic and unique local experience by creating a natural extension of its neighborhood with connection to local art, food, drink and culture.

About Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront

Opened June 2021, Canopy Portland Waterfront - located in the heart of Portland, Maine's Old Port neighborhood - is Hilton's first lifestyle hotel in New England. The property has 135 guestrooms and two restaurants for hotel guests and the public: Luna, the first indoor/outdoor rooftop bar overlooking Casco Bay, and Salt Yard, a café and restaurant that pays homage to Portland's pottery history and Old Port building icon E. Swasey & Co. The Canopy Portland Waterfront team is proud to support local businesses while providing an authentic experience for visitors. The hotel features unique art from more than 20 Portland-area creators, including photography, pottery, ceramics, woodwork, fabric textiles and other works from the Maine community. Follow on Instagram @canopyportlandwaterfront.

About Fathom Companies

Fathom Companies is comprised of two main divisions: a hospitality management arm that focuses on operations, sales, marketing, revenue management, and accounting and a real estate investment and development arm concentrating on developing and providing consulting services for ground-up construction, historic renovations, and repositioning of hotel, office, residential, and mixed-use properties. Fathom continues to expand its hospitality portfolio through development, ownership and/or joint venture partnerships as well as third-party management agreements. To learn more about Fathom Companies, visit www.fathomcompanies.com. Follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Canopy by Hilton

Canopy by Hilton delivers elevated, boutique hotel experiences that celebrate the best of the neighborhood. Inviting, sophisticated design, bespoke food & beverage and crafted touchpoints deliver a locally inspired, high-end and welcoming stay. The Canopy portfolio includes 40 open properties around the globe with more than 30 under development across 18 countries and territories.

Experience Canopy by Hilton by booking at canopybyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Learn more about Canopy by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/canopybyhilton and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest

