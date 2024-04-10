Schweiter Technologies: Annual General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

Annual General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

Steinhausen, 10 April 2024 - Shareholders of Schweiter Technologies AG approved the motions put by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting today. The Financial Report for the 2023 business year was approved and the report on non-financial matters endorsed via a consultative vote.

A dividend payout of CHF 15 per registered share was agreed. Disbursement will take place on 16 April 2024.

RE-ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders re-elected all members of the Board of Directors and Heinz O. Baumgartner as Chairman for a further period of office of one year. Shareholders also re-elected all members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee for a further one-year term. Jacques Sanche was once again appointed Chair of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.

VOTES ON REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

Shareholders approved the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors for the term of office up to the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the maximum total sum for the remuneration of the Management for the 2025 financial year. In a consultative vote, shareholders also endorsed the 2023 Compensation Report.

ELECTION OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, shareholders elected KPMG AG as statutory auditor for the financial year commencing on 1 January 2024.





For further information please contact:

Urs Scheidegger

Group CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00

investor@schweiter.com

ABOUT SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES

Schweiter Technologies, with its head office in Steinhausen, Switzerland, is a globally active Group focusing on composites solutions with its division 3A Composites. The main activities include the development, production and distribution of high-quality composites, plastic sheets, foamboards and core materials based on balsa wood and PET foam. These materials are used in lightweight applications, primarily in the areas of visual communication (display), architecture, wind energy, industry, railway and bus construction and shipbuilding.

The company has offices, distribution facilities and production sites at 40 locations in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region, and employs some 4,600 people. Schweiter Technologies AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with the ticker symbol SWTQ.

