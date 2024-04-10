Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024

WKN: A2P1SJ | ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
10.04.2024 | 15:25
138 Leser
OTAQ Plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
Directorate change 
10-Apr-2024 / 13:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ", or the "Company") 
 
Directorate Change 
 
OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, is pleased to 
announce the appointment of Justine Dowds to the Board as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. 
 
Justine joined OTAQ in July 2023 as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this, she held a number of senior 
positions in a range of high growth companies across various sectors including property development, aviation charter 
services, IT and construction. Most recently Justine was Managing Director of GB3 Limited, an IT Managed Services 
company, having joined the company in 2012 as Finance and Operations Director. Before GB3 Limited, Justine worked for 
United Utilities and AstraZeneca having previously qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen. 
 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 
"Justine has made a significant contribution since joining OTAQ on an interim basis, so it gives me great pleasure in 
welcoming her to the Board and to the role on a permanent basis." 
 
 
The following information relating to Justine Dowds is disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market - 
Access Rulebook. 
Current directorships and/or partnerships 
 
Harper Beech Limited 
 
Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years) 
 
Urban Origin Limited 
GB3 Limited 
 
Justine was appointed a director of Pool Aviation (NW) Limited in April 2015, to assist the board with the voluntary 
liquidation of the Company in May 2015. Justine resigned as a director in April 2016. The liquidation was concluded 
and the Company dissolved in July 2018. After satisfying preferential creditors the company was dissolved with 
unsatisfied unsecured creditor claims of GBP408,787. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
OTAQ PLC                      +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Limited                 +44 (0)20 7933 8780 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome               07971221972 or 07748325236 
                          OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 314850 
EQS News ID:  1877757 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1877757&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2024 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
