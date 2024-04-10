NexOptic Technology Corp.: NexOptic Appoints New CFO and Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") (TSXV:NXO)(OTCQB:NXOPF)(FSE:E3O1), a company developing cutting-edge AI and imaging technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Rueben as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Rueben is a CPA, CA, MBA with several decades of accounting and finance experience in both private and public companies listed on U.S. and Canadian stock exchanges and has held executive positions in locations throughout North and South America overseeing numerous global operations. He will be bringing a hands-on approach to NexOptic's Management team beyond its accounting department.

NexOptic also reports that,MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor") replaces resigning auditor, Smythe LLP ("Smythe") (the "Former Auditor") as NexOptic's auditor. With over 100 offices, MNP is one of Canada's largest service companies. MNP is conducting NexOptic's current audit for 2023 with Mr. Rueben's assistance.

The change in auditor has been approved by the Corporation's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The Company and its Board of Directors wish to sincerely thank its departing CFO, Mr. Wayne Cho and wish him well in his future endeavours.

All procedures have been properly followed under NI 51-102 regarding the change of auditor and, as required, a Notice of Change of Auditor together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor have been filed via SEDAR with each securities commission in each province or territory in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer.

For more information about NexOptic Technology Corp., please visit the Company's website at www.nexoptic.com.

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for imaging known as ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). NexOptic simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries and is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program, and a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Company's expectations concerning the size of the Financing, its ability to close the Financing in whole or in part or at all and its plan for the proceeds of the Financing. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in NexOptic's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NexOptic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer - Paul McKenzie

Tel: +1 (604) 669-7330 ext. 1

Email:admin@nexoptic.com

SOURCE: NexOptic Technology Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com