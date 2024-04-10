From Kids to Robots: Senzime secures multiple top-rated US hospital deals

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF), an industry leader in perioperative precision-based patient monitoring solutions, today announced additional new contracts with multiple top 10-rated US hospital systems. New customers include one of the leading pediatric hospitals in the US, as well as supply of TetraGraph systems to robotic surgery rooms of the highest ranked hospital system in the US. The new contracts address a market opportunity exceeding 20,000 patients per year.

"We continue to demonstrate that our TetraGraph system is a solution of choice for leading hospitals that are shifting to objective neuromuscular monitoring. Our comprehensive offering of world-class technology and a dedicated commercial organization, meets the needs of hospitals that are now rapidly adopting to the new clinical guidelines published in 2023. The new US hospital contracts show the span our offering, from monitoring the most delicate surgeries on small children, to monitoring patients undergoing advanced, high-throughput robotic surgery. The recent expansion of our US team, now supported by an additional ramp-up of our in-house production capacity, is generating solid results", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Every year, approximately 100 million patients receive neuromuscular blocking drugs as part of anesthesia to facilitate endotracheal intubation and optimize surgical conditions. These drugs paralyze muscles required for breathing, hence accurate monitoring during surgery to secure each patient's individual dose is paramount for patient safely. In robotic surgery, a deep neuromuscular blockade is preferred to create optimal surgical conditions, increasing the importance of accurate, real-time patient monitoring.

Senzime's TetraGraph is a quantitative neuromuscular monitoring system that is used by anesthesiologists at hundreds of leading hospitals across the globe. Its proprietary technology helps anesthesiologists to accurately select the right dose of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists, as well as indicate when it is safe to allow patients to breathe on their own again after surgery.

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

