Mick Knauff - DAX - Dow - Intel - Alphabet - NVIDIA - Microsoft und Nordex
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|144,50
|144,52
|16:53
|144,48
|144,56
|16:53
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:42
|Elon Musk Challenges Alphabet With Tesla's Robo Taxis As Apple Exits The Self-Driving Car Race After Wasting Billions
|16:33
|Flotte noch flexibler: Alphabet erweitert sein Rent-Angebot
|16:32
|Google Chrome is getting a new security feature to address memory corruption
|16:21
|Google: Offline-Gerätesuche über "Find My Device" am Start
|16:12
|Ancoris is named a 2024 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award Winner
|Ancoris has been named a Google Cloud EMEA Public Sector Partner of the Year award winner for its contribution to the Defense sectorAncoris is being recognised for its achievements in the...
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:42
|Revival des Giganten: Intels Weg aus der Krise
|Hat Intel endlich den Turnaround geschafft? Jetzt will man sogar Nvidia und Taiwan Semi Konkurrenz machen Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|16:41
|Intel stellt KI-Chip Gaudi 3
|15:53
|KI-Prozessor "Gaudi 3": Intel will Nvidia bei KI-Chips mehr Konkurrenz machen
|15:30
|What's Going On With Intel Stock Wednesday?
|15:30
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:46
|Microsoft to invest $2.9B in Japan AI push
|16:37
|Microsoft's head of Responsible AI flags cybersecurity dangers and benefits of the new tech at HSBC summit
|16:34
|Microsoft (MSFT), NetEase to Bring Back Blizzard Games in China
|16:32
|Marin Software soars following Microsoft news
|16:01
|Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Ahead of U.S Elections in 2024?
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:30
|Nordex mit SONDERMELDUNG: Diese SCHOCKIERENDE Prognose sorgt für Aufsehen - Anleger müssen DRINGEND reagieren!
|15:30
|12:38
|Nordex: Drei Großaufträge sorgen für Aufschwung
|Die Nordex Group erfährt einen signifikanten Aufschwung durch eine Serie von Großaufträgen aus Litauen, Deutschland und Südafrika, die das Unternehmen als Spitzenreiter im Sektor der erneuerbaren Energien...
► Artikel lesen
|11:06
|Nordex - Technisch aufgehellt
|09:30
|TÜV SÜD: Erteilt Nordex Group Typenprüfbescheid für 179 Meter eigenentwickelten Hybridturm für die N175/6.X-Turbine
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:45
|Magnificent Seven Stocks To Buy And Watch: Nvidia Reverses Higher, Tesla Slides
|16:32
|Cathie Wood Is Dumping Nvidia and Buying Tesla: Is She Making a Huge Mistake?
|16:18
|Tech stocks broadly lower as markets recalibrate rate cut bets, NVIDIA rebounds
|16:01
|Morgan Stanley Just Raised Its Price Target on Nvidia (NVDA) Stock
|16:01
|Nvidia Stock's Roller Coaster: Buckle Up for Short-Term Bumps, Long-Term Thrills
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ALPHABET INC CL A
|144,50
|+0,10 %
|INTEL CORPORATION
|34,885
|-1,18 %
|MICROSOFT CORPORATION
|391,60
|-0,31 %
|NORDEX SE
|12,810
|+1,67 %
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|806,80
|+2,71 %