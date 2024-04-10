Neonode Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) ("Neonode" or the "Company") today announced that Dr. Urban Forssell, following consultation with the Board of Directors, will leave his position as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Neonode effective immediately. The Company's Chief Financial Officer, Fredrik Nihlén, has been appointed interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed. Dr. Forssell will serve as a strategic advisor to the Company and the Board of Directors until the end of 2024.

In December 2023, Neonode announced a new, sharpened strategy with full focus on the licensing business and a phase out of its Touch Sensor Module product business through licensing to strategic partners or outsourcing. The departure of Dr. Forssell comes as Neonode enters into the next phase of its growth journey.

"The Board would like to thank Dr. Forssell for his contribution to Neonode during the past four years. Urban has been instrumental in streamlining the business and building a solid platform for business expansion. As we enter a new phase in the business, with focus on growth through licensing and forming strategic partnerships, there is a need for new leadership to take us to the next level," says Ulf Rosberg, Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

