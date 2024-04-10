Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6YA | ISIN: US64051M7092 | Ticker-Symbol: SB6P
Berlin
10.04.24
08:08 Uhr
1,270 Euro
-0,060
-4,51 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 15:30
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neonode Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) ("Neonode" or the "Company") today announced that Dr. Urban Forssell, following consultation with the Board of Directors, will leave his position as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Neonode effective immediately. The Company's Chief Financial Officer, Fredrik Nihlén, has been appointed interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed. Dr. Forssell will serve as a strategic advisor to the Company and the Board of Directors until the end of 2024.

In December 2023, Neonode announced a new, sharpened strategy with full focus on the licensing business and a phase out of its Touch Sensor Module product business through licensing to strategic partners or outsourcing. The departure of Dr. Forssell comes as Neonode enters into the next phase of its growth journey.

"The Board would like to thank Dr. Forssell for his contribution to Neonode during the past four years. Urban has been instrumental in streamlining the business and building a solid platform for business expansion. As we enter a new phase in the business, with focus on growth through licensing and forming strategic partnerships, there is a need for new leadership to take us to the next level," says Ulf Rosberg, Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-departure-of-chief-executive-officer,c3959284

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3959284/2722463.pdf

Neonode Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer - April 10 2024

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-announces-departure-of-chief-executive-officer,c3287499

Neonode Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-announces-departure-of-chief-executive-officer-302113189.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.