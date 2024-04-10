The Ivory Coast's Ministry of Mines, Oil, and Energy has unveiled plans to build 12 solar plants with a total capacity of 678 MW. Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly, the Ivory Coast's Minister of Mines, Oil and Energy, has announced plans to install 678 MW of solar capacity by 2030 and 1,686 MW by 2040. According to the government's website, there are plans for 12 new solar plants with a combined capacity of 628 MWp. Two of the projects - a 52 MWp installation and a 50 MWp array in the cities of Ferkessédougou and Bondoukou - are scheduled for completion next year. Another three solar plants - located ...

