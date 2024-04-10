Enlyft Achieves ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise Data Security

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Enlyft, the leading predictive selling platform for go-to-market teams, is proud to announce that it has obtained ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications and renewed its SOC 2 Type II audit report, underscoring its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy for global customers.

The ISO 27001 certification is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems. It demonstrates Enlyft's robust approach to protecting customer data from unauthorized access, loss or damage. By achieving this certification, Enlyft affirms its commitment to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its customers' data.

Additionally, Enlyft has also been awarded the ISO 27701 certification, which focuses on privacy information management systems. This certification validates Enlyft's adherence to stringent privacy practices and its commitment to respecting the privacy rights of its customers, partners, and users. Enlyft's platform ensures compliance with global privacy regulations, providing a secure and trustworthy environment for its users.

"We take the trust our customers put in us extremely seriously," said Lokesh Dave, CEO at Enlyft. "These new certifications are a testament to our ongoing commitment to enterprise data security and privacy, reaffirming Enlyft's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and secure B2B account intelligence."

Enlyft also renewed its SOC 2 Type II compliance, which is a global framework applied and followed by Software as a Service (SaaS) companies that want to better safeguard the privacy and security of customer data. Enlyft has a growing list of industry-leading certifications and meets stringent global compliance standards, including Microsoft Supplier Security and Privacy Assurance (SSPA), and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and processes data in alignment with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Visit the Enlyft Trust Center to view and access security certifications or for more information, see the Enlyft trust commitment.

Contact Information:

Michael Schultz

CMO

schultz@enlyft.com

+1 425-405-0001

SOURCE: Enlyft

View the original press release on newswire.com.