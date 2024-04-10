Rogue Baron Plc - Appointment of USA broker and issue of equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2024

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Appointment of USA broker and issue of equity

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that it has appointed MD Global Partners, based in New York, as its joint broker with immediate effect.

As part of the process towards a potential fund raise out of the USA a service provider has been issued with 1,500,000 shares.

Admission to Aquis Growth Market

Application will be made for the 1,500,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the new ordinary shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 16 April 2024. The new ordinary shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 128,986,263 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The figure of 128,986,263 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"Following the institutional investment into Shinju, we are excited to partner with MD Global Partners, who will serve as our broker in leading a potential capital raise in the United States with the intention of enabling the company to initiate the introduction of our additional brands into our portfolio and to explore further investment opportunities within the Spirits Industry."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Narisha Ragoonanthun /Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Aquis Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080