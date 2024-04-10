Subaru of America, Inc.: Subaru of America's Annual Share the Love Event Reaches $288 Million in Charitable Donations

Sixteenth Annual Subaru Share the Love® Event Exceeds Goal, Donating $31.6 Million to Charitable Organizations Around the Country

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the 2023 Subaru Share the Love® Event surpassed its goal, reaching a total of $288 million in donations over the past sixteen years of the event. Last year, the initiative raised $31.6 million overall for charities nationwide, with Subaru and its retailers donating over $24 million to local organizations through the hometown charity portion of the campaign.

In 2023, all Subaru retailers across the U.S. participated in the annual Share the Love Event, demonstrating their commitment to being "More Than a Car Dealer." Customers purchasing or leasing during the campaign period could choose one of four national charity partners or a local hometown charity of the retailer's choice to receive donations. The overwhelming majority of donations, over three-quarters, went to local charitable organizations, with more than $24 million being donated to over 830 hometown charities close to Subaru owners' hearts.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Here at Subaru, our commitment to community is all about showing love and support in ways that make a meaningful difference. This year, Subaru retailers and customers demonstrated their dedication by donating a record amount to local and national organizations. Subaru is truly More Than a Car Company, and we're incredibly grateful to our retailers and customers who share our values and helped make the 2023 Share the Love Event a tremendous success."

Since 2008, Subaru of America and its retailers have held the Share the Love Event at the end of the year through the holiday season to give back to charities in the communities Subaru retailers know and love. From November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, for any new vehicle purchased or leased at every retailer around the country, Subaru and its retailers donated a minimum of $300 to charity. Subaru has a longstanding relationship with national charity partners, including The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, who collectively received over $7 million in donations. Subaru and its retailers nationwide selected 832 hometown charities within their local communities, and overall, these organizations received a record $24 million in contributions.

For more information on the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

Subaru and its retailers are committed to helping their communities through the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about the Love Promise initiative, please visit www.subaru.com/love-promise.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

