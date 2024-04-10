American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy: ASTCT Supports the FDA's Approval of Earlier Use of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

The Food and Drug Administration approves CAR T-Cell therapy Abecma as a second-line treatment and the CAR T-Cell therapy Carvykti as a third-line treatment for multiple myeloma.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy® (ASTCT®) supports the decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) to grant multiple myeloma patients earlier access to CAR T-cell therapy Abecma as a second-line treatment and the CAR T therapy Carvykti as a third-line treatment.

The usage of Abecma and Carvykti therapies were previously limited to multiple myeloma patients who have failed four lines of treatment. The FDA approval expands the usage of these therapies, allowing physicians to recommend this treatment for early intervention of the disease.

The decision to approve the expansion of these therapies was recommended by the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in March 2024.

"The FDA's approval is a positive step forward in granting greater access to life-saving CAR T therapies," says ASTCT president Corey Cutler, MD, MPH. "Early disease intervention means we can apply CAR T therapy before the patient's immune system faces multiple rounds of chemotherapy. If successful, this intervention improves quality of life for our patients."

ASTCT invests in research through grants and awards, mentorship for new investigators and congressional advocacy for National Institutes of Health funding. ASTCT is encouraged by the FDA's announcement for melanoma treatment as the transplantation and cell therapy field continues to be at the forefront of innovation and investigation of CAR T.

