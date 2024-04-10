The German manufacturer said PV system owners can connect up to four units in parallel for a storage capacity of up to 106. 8 kWh. The battery reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles and comes with a 10-year warranty. German battery manufacturer BMZ Group has developed a new residential storage system with a capacity of up to 26. 7 kWh per unit. Dubbed Power4Home, the system uses cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate batteries with a 16S1P configuration. "The lithium iron phosphate cell technology and 2-channel safety architecture not only guarantee maximum energy density in the smallest ...

