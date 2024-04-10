Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
10.04.24
08:05 Uhr
5,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 16:06
60 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

Vesuvius plc

10 April 2024

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Grant of 2024 Deferred Share Bonus Plan Awards

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that on 8 April 2024, deferred share bonus plan awards (the "Awards") were granted over the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy, in the form indicated in the table below:

Name

Number of Shares under Award

("Award Shares")

Form of Award

Patrick André

64,560

Conditional Award

Mark Collis

23,854

Conditional Award

The Awards represent the deferment, into shares, of 33% of the Annual Bonus earned by Patrick André and Mark Collis during 2023. Awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan will normally vest following the third anniversary of the award date. There are no additional performance conditions applicable to these awards.

The Share price used to determine the number of Shares under award was 486.61 pence being the average of the middle market quotation at close of business over the 30 days ending on Sunday 7 April 2024.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7822 0000

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Patrick André

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Conditional share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

486.61 pence

64,560

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

64,560

- Aggregated Price

486.61 pence

- Aggregated Total

£314,155

e)

Date of the transaction

8 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London - outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Collis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Conditional share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

486.61 pence

23,854

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

23,854

- Aggregated Price

486.61 pence

- Aggregated Total

£116,075

e)

Date of the transaction

8 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London - outside a trading venue

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


