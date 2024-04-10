NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Cargotec (110/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Cargotec Oyj (Cargotec) published on February 1, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Cargotec has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 30, 2024 resolves on a share distribution of Kalmar Corporation (Kalmar) to Cargotec shareholders, whereby one (1) Cargotec shareof class A and class B will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share of corresponding share class (i.e., class A or class B) in Kalmar. The planned effective date of the share distribution is June 30, 2024. The anticipated first trading day for the class B shares of Kalmar on Nasdaq Helsinki is yet unknown. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in Cargotec (CGCB), according to one of the alternatives in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1211411