Mittwoch, 10.04.2024
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C
Tradegate
09.04.24
15:37 Uhr
65,10 Euro
+0,25
+0,39 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
10.04.2024 | 16:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Cargotec (110/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Cargotec Oyj
(Cargotec) published on February 1, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Cargotec has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM), scheduled for May 30, 2024 resolves on a share distribution of Kalmar
Corporation (Kalmar) to Cargotec shareholders, whereby one (1) Cargotec shareof
 class A and class B will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share of
corresponding share class (i.e., class A or class B) in Kalmar. The planned
effective date of the share distribution is June 30, 2024. The anticipated
first trading day for the class B shares of Kalmar on Nasdaq Helsinki is yet
unknown. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves
the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled,
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards in Cargotec (CGCB), according to one of the
alternatives in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1211411
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
