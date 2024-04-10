Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Unlimited, the award-winning integrated customer engagement agency, which will become part of Accenture Song-the world's largest tech-powered creative group. The acquisition will enhance Accenture Song's ability to scale its offerings and unlock greater value from generative AI. With deep expertise in behavioral science, customer strategy and CRM activation, the acquisition of Unlimited further bolsters Accenture Song's capabilities to drive marketing transformation, relevance, and growth for its clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410252418/en/

Accenture has acquired Unlimited, the award-winning integrated customer engagement agency, which will become part of Accenture Song the world's largest tech-powered creative group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Unlimited, which has earned over 100 industry awards, comprises of TMW, Walnut, Health Unlimited and Nelson Bostock. Unlimited places data and a deep understanding of human behavior at the core of its offering through its proprietary Human Understanding Lab AI-powered digital insights platform LUCA, complementing Accenture Song's existing capabilities in data and analytics.

Dame Annette King, global lead, marketing practice, Accenture Song, said: "There are few agencies that have proven to be as impressive as Unlimited over the last few years. The world of CRM is more crucial to brands than ever before and there is no greater partner for it than generative AI-powered creativity. We're excited to welcome the team into the Accenture Song fold and most importantly, we can't wait for the opportunities that now exist for our clients and talent."

Sohel Aziz, UK, Ireland and Africa lead, Accenture Song said: "We're delighted to welcome Unlimited into Accenture Song. We have a shared vision for the future of CRM combined with the power of generative AI to enable the delivery of ever more relevant and impactful customer experience. Our values are wholly aligned, and we look forward to creating value and growth for our clients together."

The acquisition of Unlimited is the latest in a series of continued investments by Accenture Song to drive growth for its clients amid rapidly evolving business landscapes and consumer behaviour, following the acquisitions of GemSeek, Mindcurv, Work Co, Rabbit's Tale, ConcentricLife, Fiftyfive5 and The Stable.

Headquartered in London, with additional locations in Bristol, Winchester and Reading, Unlimited's nearly 600 employees will join Accenture Song's UK team aligned to the marketing practice under Bill Scott, marketing practice lead, UK, Ireland and Africa, Accenture Song.

Chris Mellish, CEO Unlimited Groupsaid: "To be joining such an ambitious and forward-thinking strategic organization is a massive moment for us. We have found a home where both our people and our clients can continue to thrive in an organization that has its eye towards shaping the future of our industry. We can't wait to see the positive impact we'll be able to make on our clients together."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company's services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favourable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

Copyright 2024 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410252418/en/

Contacts:

Jo Connarty

Accenture

+44 7478 698 169

j.connarty@accenture.com