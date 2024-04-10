Ancoris is named a 2024 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award Winner

Ancoris has been named a Google Cloud EMEA Public Sector Partner of the Year award winner for its contribution to the Defense sector

Ancoris is being recognised for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers accelerate AI adoption

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancoris , a leading Google Cloud Services Provider, today announced that it has been named the Google Cloud 2024 Public Sector Partner of the Year for its contribution to the Defense sector. This award recognizes Ancoris' significant contributions to the Public Sector - helping organisations drive efficiencies, realise productivity gains, and increase cost savings through Google Cloud's differentiated AI technologies.

"We are honoured to receive this Partner of the Year award from Google," said Andre Azevedo, Ancoris CEO. "Ancoris is on a mission to become the most innovative partner in the Google Cloud ecosystem. To receive this award is welcome recognition and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to helping organisations use AI to improve efficiency as well as radically transform their operations."

"As an organisation, Ancoris is committed to helping public sector organisations adopt and use AI responsibly to solve some of the biggest challenges faced by Governments and citizens alike," Azevedo continues. "We see an enormous opportunity for UK and EMEA-wide Public Sector departments to realise real value, quickly, by investing in low-risk, high-reward use cases. These can have a huge impact on making ever constrained budgets go further, by assisting the current workforce and enabling them to achieve more."

"I'm really proud of everyone across our organisation who contributes to keeping our customers happy, which is what ultimately leads to this recognition from Google - it's a real achievement!" Azevedo concludes."

About Ancoris

Ancoris is a leading Google Cloud Services Provider, headquartered in the UK, on a mission to become the most innovative Google Cloud partner in the ecosystem. Ancoris leverages its strong problem solving skills and continuous improvement approach to help customers become AI Native and stay ahead of their competition. Ancoris has extensive experience in Google Cloud technologies helping enterprises integrate AI-native solutions into their business through expertise in Data & AI, Application and Infrastructure Modernisation, Workspace, and Maps. Ancoris was recognized as a Rising Star for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning in the ISG Provider Lens for Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem in 2022 and 2023 consecutively, and awarded Google Cloud's 2024 EMEA Public Sector Partner of the Year award. Ancoris employs the best in the business and was named in the Top 10 Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2023.

Contact:

Holly Norman,

07368452170

