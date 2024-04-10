With Christian Bouzaid joining early March as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, the renewed executive team who will lead the transformation of Europcar Mobility Group over the coming years is now complete.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410863480/en/

From left to right: Carlos Leira, Dominique Speekenbrink, José Blanco, Alain Favey, Claire Charbit, Christian Bouzaid, Stéphane Crasnier, Sybille Van Steijn, Philip de Kerk. (Photo: Claire-Lise Havet)

Today, the Group Executive Committee composition is as follows:

Alain Favey, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board.

- Philip de Klerk, Chief Finance Officer, member of the Management Board.

- José Blanco, Chief Sales Officer.

- Christian Bouzaid, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer.

- Claire Charbit, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.

- Stéphane Crasnier, Chief Operations Fleet Officer.

- Carlos Leira, Chief Product Technology Officer.

- Dominique Speekenbrink, General Counsel.

- Sybille Van Steijn, Chief Human Resources Officer.

This highly international team, reflecting the Group's European DNA, stands out for the mix of its skills and the variety of professional backgrounds it brings together: with experience acquired in international groups like Air France or Disney, family businesses or car manufacturers like Volkswagen or BMW, with a common denominator being a successful contribution to business transformations in their previous positions.

EXCEED, the new Group's strategic framework, can now enter its deployment phase. The plan, which has been initially shared with the Group's top 150 leadership team in December 2023, is now structured in a 5-year roadmap recently presented to the Group's shareholding consortium composed of Volkswagen Financial Services, Attestor and Pon.

EXCEED encompasses three pillars, on which the Group will rely to drive its growth in the coming years:

Excel: operational excellence initiatives, at all levels, in all functions, with a strong focus on the quality of the physical and digital customer journey.

- Expand: profitable growth on high value customer segments and geographic areas, thanks to a strong sales momentum and the repositioning of the Group's brands with Europcar championing the Premium value proposition, and Goldcar the smart choice one.

- Explore: development of offers and services that meet customers' new expectations and emerging societal trends, leveraging natural synergies with the Volkswagen ecosystem.

"With this unique combination of a diverse leadership team and shareholder consortium, our Group is best positioned to play an active role in shaping the future of mobility. We look forward to demonstrating how we can bring tangible benefits to partners and customers, helping to change the way they move.

This year marks our 75th anniversary. What better way to celebrate this than to look to the future of mobility and lead the change?" commented Alain Favey.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a global mobility player, with 75 years of mobility services expertise and a leading position in Europe. "We help to change the way you move" is what we stand for and brings us together.

More than ever, we're committed to delivering simple, seamless, innovative solutions that make mobility easy, enjoyable and increasingly eco-friendly.

To do this, we offer to individuals and businesses a wide range of car and van rental services, be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more, on-demand or on subscription, relying on a fleet of more than 250.000 vehicles, equipped with the latest engines including an increasing share of electric vehicles.

Our brands address differentiated needs, use cases and expectations: Europcar® a global leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® a frontrunner at providing low-cost car rental services in Europe, Ubeeqo® one of the European leaders of car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC) and Fox-Rent-A-Car®, one of the main players in the car rental market in the US, with a "value for money" positioning.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of our more than 8,000 employees, everywhere we deliver our mobility solutions, thanks to a strong network in over 130 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries completed by franchisees and alliance partners).

More info: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410863480/en/

Contacts:

Media relations Contacts:

valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

vincent.vevaud@europcar.com