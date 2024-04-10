Africa Data Centres' new solar farm in South Africa's Free State will begin as a 12 MW array. It will initially service its Cape Town site, before extending to supply power to the company's facilities in Johannesburg. Africa Data Centres, a South African data-center services provider, has started working on a solar project in the Free State province of South Africa, in collaboration with DPA Southern Africa, a joint company of French utility EDF. The installation will supply renewable energy to Africa Data Centres' sites. The first phase of work will involve the construction of a 12 MW solar ...

