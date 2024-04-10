Researchers in the United Kingdom have analyzed lithium-ion battery thermal runaway off-gas and have found that nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries generate larger specific off-gas volumes, while lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are a greater flammability hazard and show greater toxicity, depending on relative state of charge (SOC). It is often said that LFP batteries are safer than NMC storage systems, but recent research suggests that this is an overly simplified view. In the rare event of catastrophic failure, the off-gas from lithium-ion battery thermal runaway is known to be flammable ...

