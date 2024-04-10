Trintech Ranks #1 on Five Grids for Financial Close Software in G2's Spring 2024 Report

DALLAS and LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech , a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, has achieved Leader status in 8 financial close software categories in the Spring 2024 Reports from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. In addition, the company's Adra Suite ranked #1 on five Europe and EMEA grids for financial close software.

Trintech's Spring 2024 G2 Badges include:

#1 Leader: EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software #1 Leader: Europe Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software #1 Leader: Enterprise EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software #1 Leader: Enterprise Europe Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software #1 Leader: Mid-Market EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software Leader: Small-Business Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software Leader: Enterprise Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software Leader: Grid® for Financial Close Software

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in financial close software by G2 in their most recent report," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "It is a reflection of the trust, confidence, and satisfaction that our customers place in Trintech's ability to help them deliver a quick and accurate close process each month."

Trintech top five highlights from G2 include:

"Innovative time-saving tool that provides management visibility during month-end processes."

"Great reconciliation tool with great service."

"Great customer service - Very knowledgeable and responsive with any questions or issues we had during the implementation."

"Amazing product - I had zero experience with this product and was able to navigate and utilize the functionality of what it offers quickly."

"Great solution for small/medium-sized firms to get organized for month-end close and reconciliations."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn more about how Trintech's financial close solutions can help you close your books faster, visit trintech.com .

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud-based platform and solutions enable over 4,200 clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations - driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

