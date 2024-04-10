Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069
Tradegate
10.04.24
18:03 Uhr
104,60 Euro
-2,95
-2,74 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool: Committed to Preserving and Restoring Ecosystems

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / As a global company, Whirlpool Corporation has operations in many types of ecosystems around the world, and we are committed to helping protect these life-sustaining resources to enable a thriving future for our communities. Our commitment to improving life at home extends to the planet we all share and all who inhabit it.

https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com/2023SustainabilityReport/plants-and-operations/biodiversity.php

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

