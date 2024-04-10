Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which the approved financial and sustainability performance measures reach or exceed specified performance goals following the end of the 2024-2026 performance period. The PBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PBS RSUs. The number of PBS RSUs was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

Nature of the transaction