WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
10.04.24
17:35 Uhr
12,850 Euro
+0,255
+2,02 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,74012,92518:30
12,75512,88018:31
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 17:36
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sir Jonathon Band

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jason Glen Cahilly

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nelda J. Connors

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Helen Deeble

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jeffrey J. Gearhart

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Katie Lahey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sara Mathew

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stuart Subotnick

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Laura Weil

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Randall Weisenburger

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date. The Boards of Directors approved a value of $195,000 to be granted to the reporting person in the form of restricted shares. The number of restricted shares was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

12,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,141

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Josh Weinstein

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A

Details of the transaction: 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person will be eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which the approved financial and sustainability performance measures reach or exceed specified performance goals following the end of the 2024-2026 performance period. The PBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total dollar value to be received in the form of PBS RSUs. The number of PBS RSUs was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

392,278

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

392,278

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4B

Details of the transaction: 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of time vested restricted stock units ("RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The RSUs will vest on a 3-year pro-rata basis in April 2025, 2026 and 2027. The RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares.

The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total value to be received in the form of RSUs. The number of RSUs was determined by dividing the grant value by the average of the closing prices of a share of Carnival Corporation common stock over a 10-business day period ending on the date of grant, then rounding down to the nearest whole share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

168,119

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

168,119

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Doreen S. Furnari

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


