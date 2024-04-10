John Galt Solutions Named a 2024 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics

Award Recognizes Tech Solutions Designed to Effectively Streamline Operations and Overcome Supply Chain Challenges

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, is proud to?announce industry trade publication Inbound Logistics has named the company a 2024 Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Providers award recipient.









Each year, Inbound Logistics curates its distinguished list of Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Providers, offering a comprehensive resource for organizations seeking best-in-class solutions to address their supply chain needs. For the third year, John Galt Solutions was recognized and selected by Inbound Logistics' editors from a pool of more than 400 candidates for its outstanding contributions to optimizing and streamlining supply chain operations.

Leading companies around the world and across industries turn to John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform to transform processes, simplify complex supply chain challenges, and build resilience to navigate uncertainty and withstand disruption. The Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable smarter, faster, and more confident decisions. Atlas helps companies increase collaboration and network visibility, and perform "what-if" scenario analyses to determine the optimal path forward that meets both customer needs and business objectives.

"We are thankful to Inbound Logistics for this recognition, as well as to our valued customers and partners for their continued support," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "This accolade reinforces our focus to provide innovative solutions that deliver exceptional value and empower businesses to thrive in today's dynamic and competitive marketplace."

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.

