Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) continues to expand its capacities in biomethane, also known as Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) in the U.S., with the construction of two new production units. These units, located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, and Holland Township, Michigan, will treat waste sourced from dairy farms. Following a circular economy approach, these units will contribute to the emergence of a low-carbon society.

These production units will produce biogas from manure feedstock in an anaerobic digester for a total production capacity of 74 GWh, and return the digested waste for the farms' needs, promoting circular economy in waste management. Using Air Liquide's proprietary gas separation membrane technology, the biogas will then be purified into RNG and injected into the natural gas grid.

Air Liquide has developed competencies throughout the whole biomethane value chain, starting with biogas production from waste, to its purification into biomethane to be injected into gas grids or compression/liquefaction with storage and transportation to customers. Air Liquide currently has 26 biomethane operational production units in the world for a yearly production capacity of about 1.8 TWh.

Armelle Levieux, member of Air Liquide's Executive Committee and Vice President of Innovation: "With these two new biomethane production units, Air Liquide is reinforcing its presence in the U.S. RNG production market. These investments in the U.S. are in line with the priorities of our strategic plan ADVANCE for 2025, which inseparably links growth and a sustainable future. Biomethane is part of the portfolio of solutions developed by Air Liquide to support the decarbonization of its customers in the industry and transport sectors. "

Global Markets Technologies The GM&T World Business Unit delivers technological solutions molecules, equipment and services to support the fast moving markets of energy transition and deep tech, in order to contribute to Air Liquide's sustainable growth. GM&T employs 2,600 people worldwide, and generated a 2023 revenue of 858 million euros.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410661790/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com