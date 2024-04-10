Anzeige
WKN: A2DUVQ | ISIN: FR0013269123
Tradegate
10.04.24
17:12 Uhr
33,420 Euro
-0,460
-1,36 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,38033,72018:34
33,48033,68018:34
10.04.2024
RUBIS: Rubis and I Squared Capital reach a final agreement on the sale of Rubis' stake in Rubis Terminal

Paris, 10 April 2024, 5:45pm

Rubis announces that the exclusive negotiations opened with I Squared Capital concerning the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal JV have resulted in a final agreement on the financial terms announced on 13 March 2024.

This agreement follows consultation with Rubis Terminal's employee-representative bodies and a favourable opinion issued by the company's social and economic committee.

The transaction remains subject to the customary regulatory approvals, including those of the antitrust authorities and foreign investment committees. The closing of the transaction is expected for mid-2024.

Press Contact Analyst Contact
RUBIS - Communication DepartmentRUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

presse@rubis.fr (mailto:presse@rubis.fr)		Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44

investors@rubis.fr (mailto:investors@rubis.fr)

Attachment

  • Rubis and I Squared Capital reach a final agreement on the sale of Rubis' stake in Rubis Terminal (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b18f9a90-ad03-44ba-af27-662868e1c598)

