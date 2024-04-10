Anzeige
WKN: A1KA8Z | ISIN: US00191G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: BK1
Frankfurt
10.04.24
08:04 Uhr
2,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
10.04.2024 | 18:02
ARC Document Solutions to Report 2024 First Quarter Results on May 7, 2024

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2024 first quarter results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 2pm Pacific Time (5pm Eastern Time).

The Company's press release outlining its performance for the first quarter will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.

Conference Call/Webcast Information:

To access the live conference call, dial (800) 715-9871. International callers may join the conference by dialing (646) 307-1963. The conference code is 1511143 and will be required to dial into the call.

A live webcast will also be made available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/298624556 or on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:

David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & IR
+1-925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

