ViewSonic's M10 Wins the 2024 iF Design Award: Elevating Portable Projection to New Heights

BREA, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is proud to announce that its M10 portable RGB laser projector has scored recognition from the prestigious iF Design Award. The M10 offers a cinematic audiovisual experience in a compact design that pushes boundaries for portable projection. Adopting the advanced RGB laser technology, it achieves a wide color spectrum of 100% BT.2020 color gamut, ensuring vivid colors and enhanced brightness at 1080p Full HD resolution. The M10 also features a built-in Harman Kardon speaker, providing exceptional audio quality.

"Receiving the iF Design Award again underscores our dedication to design excellence and technological innovation," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The M10 is crafted to elevate home entertainment, providing a theater-quality, immersive experience within the comfort of one's own living space. Its stunning color performance sets a new benchmark for what users can expect from portable projectors. We remain committed to developing products that transform modern living with a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics."

The M10 portable projector features advanced RGB laser technology to deliver vibrant colors, covering 100% BT.2020 color gamut, and offers exceptional brightness with 2,200 RGB Laser Lumens. This achievement is made possible by combining the three primary laser light sources into a single, compact unit, thus reducing the size for portability without sacrificing performance. With a built-in Harman Kardon speaker, the M10 provides exceptional audiovisual quality for an immersive cinematic experience at home.

The M10's design merges elegance with functionality, featuring a sleek, metallic finish in a compact size for easy mobility. Its ability to project directly onto the ceiling without the need for an additional tripod offers great convenience in customizing the viewing environment. The M10 also includes functions like auto horizontal/vertical keystone correction and instant auto focus by Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology for hands-free and effortless setup. These attributes make the M10 a standout choice for anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment with ease and style.

The M10 is the latest in ViewSonic's projector lineup to earn recognition at the iF Design Award. Previously, the company received accolades for its X1000-4K Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Soundbar Projector, M1 mini Plus Smart LED Pocket Cinema Projector, X11-4K Short Throw Smart Portable LED Projector, and M1 LED Portable Projector.

About ViewSonic

ViewSonic, headquartered in California, is a leading global visual solutions provider reaching over 100 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in visual technology, ViewSonic delivers a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, interactive displays, LED displays, SaaS solutions, AI service, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. Designed for optimal performance and customer satisfaction, these solutions integrate sustainable production practices and uphold comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. At ViewSonic, our mission is to let customers "See the Difference" every day. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

