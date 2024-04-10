Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
WKN: 892800 | ISIN: FR0000131757
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2024 | 18:10
42 Leser
Eramet SA: Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document including the integrated report

Paris, 10 April 2024, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document including the integrated report

Eramet announces the filing of its 2023 Universal Registration Document ("URD") with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, "AMF") today.

The document was submitted in European Single Electronic Format, in the Investors / Regulated Information section). Copies of this document are also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office located at: 10, boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France.

The 2023 URD includes the following documents:

  • 2023 annual financial report, including the Statement on non-financial performance ("DPEF"1) and the Vigilance Plan,
  • Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate governance,
  • Report on the Statutory auditors' fees,
  • Information on the share buyback program.

The URD also includes Eramet's 2023 integrated report, which constitutes its opening chapter. This report is also available in an ad-hoc version that can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website, section Investors/Integrated Report). Its purpose is to explain how the Group's activities contribute to the creation of financial and non-financial value for its stakeholders. It notably outlines Eramet's activities, strategy, and business model, as well as its CSR policy.

Calendar

25.04.2024: Publication of 2024 first-quarter turnover

30.05.2024: Shareholders' General Meeting

25.07.2024: Publication of 2024 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com (mailto:sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com)



PRESS CONTACT

Media relations manager

Fanny Mounier

fanny.mounier@eramet.com (mailto:fanny.mounier@eramet.com)

T. +33 7 65 26 46 83




1 Déclaration de Performance Extra-Financière

Attachment

  • 2024 04 10 - Eramet - PR - Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration - EN VF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e062d242-82de-485b-bbe5-832da85d5609)

