Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
10.04.24
08:05 Uhr
4,235 Euro
-0,050
-1,17 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1104,57519:54
Dow Jones News
10.04.2024 | 18:22
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
10-Apr-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name           Dermot Crowley 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status      Chief Executive Officer 
 
b)      Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI            635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
       type of 
       instrument        IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction        Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2023 Annual incentive into 64,948 ordinary 
                    shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc. 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                    EUR4.365     64,948 
 d)      Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume As Above

- Price e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name           Shane Casserly 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status      Corporate Development Director 
 
b)      Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI            635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
       type of 
       instrument        IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction        Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2023 Annual incentive into 41,237 ordinary 
                    shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc. 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                    EUR4.365     41,237 
 d)      Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume As Above

- Price e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name           Carol Phelan 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status      Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI            635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
       type of 
       instrument        IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction        Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2023 Annual incentive into 41,237 ordinary 
                    shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc. 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                    EUR4.365     41,237 
 d)      Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume As Above

- Price e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  314861 
EQS News ID:  1877911 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1877911&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2024 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.