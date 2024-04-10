DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 10-Apr-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dermot Crowley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2023 Annual incentive into 64,948 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR4.365 64,948 d) Aggregated information

- Price e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Casserly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Corporate Development Director b) Initial Notification Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2023 Annual incentive into 41,237 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR4.365 41,237 d) Aggregated information

- Price e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Carol Phelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2023 Annual incentive into 41,237 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR4.365 41,237 d) Aggregated information

- Price e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05. 9.00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information

