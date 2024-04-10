Sales Tech Market Size to Grow USD 104470 Million by 20230 at a CAGR of 16.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Tech Market is Segmented by Type ( Customer Relationship Management (CRM) , Prospecting and Lead Generation, Sales Automation , Sales Reporting and Management, Project Management), by Application (Medium-sized Enterprises (50 to 249 Employees), Large Enterprises(Employ 250 or More People))

The Global Sales Tech Market was valued at USD 36650 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 104470 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Sales Tech Market:

The constant development of sales processes, spurred by technological improvements, is the main driver of the growth of the sales technology industry. Companies all over the globe are realizing how crucial it is to use cutting-edge sales technology, such CRM platforms, analytics driven by artificial intelligence, and tools for sales automation, in order to boost customer satisfaction, increase sales productivity, and boost revenue.

The use of sales tech solutions is crucial for improving sales operations and boosting sales effectiveness as firms endeavor to maintain competitiveness in the ever-changing market landscape.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SALES TECH MARKET

The sales tech industry is growing primarily due to the way that technological improvements have fueled the evolution of sales processes. More effective and data-driven ways to sales are taking the place of traditional techniques, making use of technology like sales automation tools, CRM systems, and predictive analytics . Companies are realizing more and more how crucial it is to use cutting-edge technology to optimize their sales processes in order to stay competitive in the ever-changing market environment of today. The adoption of sales tech solutions is being driven by the growing desire for improved customer experience. Businesses are using sales technology to anticipate customer demands, customize interactions, and provide seamless experiences across many touchpoints in an era where consumer expectations are always growing.

Businesses are investing in technologies like video conferencing platforms, virtual selling assistants, and e-commerce connections in order to successfully engage consumers and increase sales in a digital-first environment, as more and more sales transactions take place online. The market for sales technology is expanding due to the proliferation of sales enablement strategies, which companies are using to provide their sales teams with the resources, material, and tools they need to be successful. Sales representatives may easily and rapidly access pertinent information by using sales enablement platforms, which offer centralized repositories for training materials, best practices, and sales collateral. Organizations may increase overall performance, reduce sales cycles, and improve sales efficiency by investing in sales enablement technologies.

Analytics and business intelligence technologies are being used more often in sales teams as a result of the growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making. With the powerful reporting and analytics tools that sales tech solutions provide, firms may learn more about their customers' behavior, market trends, and sales success. Sales teams may analyze important performance indicators, find optimization possibilities, and make well-informed decisions to increase revenue by utilizing data analytics. The market for sales technology is moving toward subscription-based models as a result of consumers' increasing desire for scalable and adaptable solutions. Businesses may access cutting-edge sales tools through Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products without having to make a substantial initial investment in hardware or infrastructure.

The landscape of sales technology is changing as a result of the growing popularity of mobile sales tools, which enable salespeople to remain connected and productive even while they're on the road. Representatives may access vital sales data, work together with team members, and interact with customers at any time and from any location with the help of mobile CRM apps, sales engagement platforms, and productivity tools. Businesses are investing in mobile sales solutions to empower their people and increase sales effectiveness as mobile technology develops.

SALES TECH MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

With a market share of over 57%, North America leads the world's markets, followed by Europe and Asia, with respective market shares of roughly 25% and 1%.

With a 47 percent market share, customer relationship management (CRM) is the largest product category.

Key Companies:

Salesforce

LinkedIn

HubSpot

Zoho

ZoomInfo

Outreach

Freshwork

ClickFunnels

Pipedrive

Sugar CRM

Clari

Mindtickle, Inc.

Leadfeeder

Leadpages(Redbrick)

