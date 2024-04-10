Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.04.24
15:29 Uhr
0,535 Euro
+0,010
+1,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5200,56019:55
Dow Jones News
10.04.2024 | 18:49
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Apr-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      150,000 
Highest price paid per share:         46.70p 
Lowest price paid per share:          45.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 45.9417p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,292,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,292,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      45.9417p                    150,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
28311               45.50       10:56:56          00069519725TRLO0      XLON 
9050               45.50       10:56:56          00069519726TRLO0      XLON 
8397               45.50       10:56:56          00069519727TRLO0      XLON 
864                45.90       10:57:18          00069519748TRLO0      XLON 
864                45.90       10:57:18          00069519749TRLO0      XLON 
5                 45.90       10:57:18          00069519750TRLO0      XLON 
3728               45.90       10:57:18          00069519751TRLO0      XLON 
4827               45.90       10:57:18          00069519752TRLO0      XLON 
476                45.90       11:06:08          00069519972TRLO0      XLON 
3218               45.90       11:06:40          00069519984TRLO0      XLON 
1020               46.30       11:44:20          00069520976TRLO0      XLON 
10198               46.30       11:44:20          00069520977TRLO0      XLON 
2448               46.40       12:13:20          00069521712TRLO0      XLON 
3275               46.40       12:48:20          00069522684TRLO0      XLON 
2581               46.40       12:48:20          00069522685TRLO0      XLON 
8                 46.40       13:17:19          00069523628TRLO0      XLON 
1230               46.40       13:36:56          00069525390TRLO0      XLON 
4869               46.40       13:36:56          00069525391TRLO0      XLON 
2361               46.40       13:36:56          00069525392TRLO0      XLON 
4352               46.70       13:36:56          00069525393TRLO0      XLON 
5535               46.70       13:36:56          00069525394TRLO0      XLON 
9129               46.20       14:49:32          00069530924TRLO0      XLON 
3256               46.00       15:22:41          00069532816TRLO0      XLON 
7100               46.00       15:23:34          00069532867TRLO0      XLON 
3101               45.90       15:49:00          00069534059TRLO0      XLON 
6538               45.90       15:51:22          00069534117TRLO0      XLON 
3368               45.90       15:59:21          00069534425TRLO0      XLON 
3248               45.90       16:15:01          00069535001TRLO0      XLON 
351                45.90       16:17:57          00069535177TRLO0      XLON 
2826               45.90       16:18:48          00069535208TRLO0      XLON 
1399               45.90       16:18:48          00069535209TRLO0      XLON 
5708               45.90       16:18:49          00069535214TRLO0      XLON 
3514               45.90       16:21:21          00069535317TRLO0      XLON 
2845               45.90       16:21:21          00069535318TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  314862 
EQS News ID:  1877905 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1877905&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2024 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.