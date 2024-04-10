Hoverfly Technologies, Inc. Leads Compliance Efforts with FAA's Remote ID Rule for Drones

SANFORD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Hoverfly Technologies, Inc. [Hoverfly], the leading provider of advanced tethered drone technology, is proud to announce its full compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Remote ID rule for drones. The company's proactive approach to regulatory compliance underscores its commitment to safe and responsible drone operations.

The FAA's Remote ID rule, which came into effect earlier this month, requires drones operating in U.S. airspace to broadcast identification and location information in real-time. This regulation is a crucial step in enhancing safety, security, and accountability in the rapidly growing drone industry.

Hoverfly Technologies has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to meet the evolving regulatory landscape. Leveraging its expertise in drone technology and software development, the company has successfully integrated Remote ID capabilities into its drones, ensuring seamless compliance with the FAA's requirements.

Beyond the Competition

In the last few years Hoverfly has also received approval for the toughest FAA waivers to attain, the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver and the Multiple Systems waiver. These waivers allow for remote operation of the tethered UAS and empower one operator with the ability to fly multiple systems simultaneously. Hoverfly has shown the safety, reliability and broad operational experience with over 600 tethered drones fielded to DoD, Federal Agencies and other commercial operations. The US Military has extensively used Hoverfly systems in BVLOS operations to enable its many advances with its Robotic and Autonomous Systems efforts. Hoverfly will be using the multi-system operations with one operator, to increase its efficiency in production acceptance test efforts, as it continues scale-up production to meet US Military demand.

"Our team at Hoverfly Technologies is dedicated to advancing the safe and responsible use of drones," said Steve Walters, CEO of Hoverfly. "We recognize the importance of regulatory compliance in fostering public trust and confidence in drone technology. By adhering to the FAA's Remote ID rule, we are demonstrating our commitment to safety and accountability while empowering businesses and organizations to leverage drones for various applications."

Hoverfly's Remote ID-compliant drones enable operators to broadcast essential information, including the drone's serial number, location, and altitude, in real-time. This functionality enables authorities to identify and track drones operating within their jurisdiction, enhancing airspace security and facilitating incident response in case of emergencies.

In addition to Remote ID compliance, Hoverfly Technologies remains dedicated to developing cutting-edge drone solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers across public safety, federal, and security industries.

