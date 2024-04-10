Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.04.2024 | 19:02
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SGEi Welcomes Jim Frost as the Director of Business Development

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / SGEi, a global consulting and training company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Frost as its new Director of Business Development. Frost will spearhead the company's business development efforts in his new role, forging key relationships and driving growth opportunities across diverse industries for its core products. Frost has extensive experience building brands and driving business growth across different sectors. He has also recently been responsible for talent development and training facilitation at Wells Fargo, giving him a clear understanding of the SGEi core business.

SGEi Director of Business Development Jim Frost

SGEi Director of Business Development Jim Frost



"We are very excited to welcome Jim to the team. His knowledge and experience in the training and facilitation space mean he understands companies' challenges in developing skills and talent, especially around leadership. We believe he will add tremendous value to our clients and our business as a whole," said Shane Green, President, SGEi.

As SGEi continues to focus on the learning experience space, Frost's expertise will be instrumental in helping it grow globally while continuing to think locally and provide a customized approach to each client.

About SGEi: SGEi is a consulting and training company that specializes in changing the mindset and elevating the habits of frontline staff, supervisors, and managers across multiple industries. Founded by the world-renowned speaker, author of Culture Hacker, and host of Travel Channel's Resort Rescue Shane Green, SGEi has established itself as an international leader in service, sales, and leadership training and communications. SGEi partners with brands in the hospitality, automotive, sports, entertainment, retail, healthcare, financial services, and airline industries, designing and delivering learning experiences for classroom and online platforms. Contact us at connect@SGEinternational.com.

Contact Information
Dana Kuykendall
VP of Operations
dana@sgeinternational.com
7027782567

SOURCE: SGE International

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.