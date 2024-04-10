Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
10.04.24
08:05 Uhr
1,584 Euro
-0,036
-2,22 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5901,63619:59
10.04.2024 | 19:04
10-Apr-2024 / 17:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                  Michael Stanley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                  Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
                  Initial notification 
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                  Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                  635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the  Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of       ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
                  Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 606,851 
       Nature of the     shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable 
b)      transaction      immediately 
 
 
                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume  EUR1.5757    128,333 
       (s)

Aggregated

information

128,333

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price EUR202,214.31

Friday, 5th April 2024

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                  Shane Doherty 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                  Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
                  Initial notification 
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                  Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                  635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the  Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of       ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 
       Identification code 
                  Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 535,456 
       Nature of the     shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable 
b)      transaction      immediately 
 
 
                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume  EUR1.5757    283,087 
       (s)

Aggregated

information

283,087

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price EUR446,060.19

Friday, 5th April 2024

Date of the

e) transaction

Euronext Dublin

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  314863 
EQS News ID:  1877957 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1877957&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2024 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.