Automotive Grade Crystal Unit Market Size to Grow USD 1658 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.93% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Crystal Market is Segmented by Type (Active, Passive), by Application (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car).

Automotive Grade Crystal Market was valued at 600 Million USD Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1658 Million USD by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Automotive Grade Crystal Unit Market

Automotive Grade Crystal Market is expected to grow due to several factors, including growing consumer demand for high-tech vehicles, strict regulations requiring precise timing components for vehicle safety and performance, the development of electric and hybrid vehicles that heavily rely on electronic systems, the proliferation of connected vehicles that require high-accuracy timing synchronization, advancements in autonomous driving technologies that require superior timing components, and rising consumer expectations for advanced vehicle features.

Further driving market expansion are technical advancements improving the performance of crystal oscillators, the growth of the automobile production sector, and cooperative efforts among industry participants.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AUTOMOTIVE GRADE CRYSTAL UNIT MARKET:

The need for automotive-grade crystals is being driven by the automobile industry's rapid use of sophisticated electronic systems and components. These crystals are essential to the exact timing of many modern car sensors, communication modules, and electronic control units (ECUs). Reliable timing devices are becoming more and more necessary when technologies like advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) , infotainment systems , and connection solutions are integrated. High stability and precision offered by automotive-grade crystals allow these electronic systems to operate at their best, which drives market expansion.

The need for automotive-grade crystals has increased because of strict regulatory criteria enforced by governing bodies regarding vehicle safety, emissions, and performance. Precise timing components are required by these standards in order to guarantee regulatory compliance. Automotive-grade crystals satisfy the exacting requirements set out by regulatory bodies by providing exceptional frequency stability and minimal jitter. Because of this, manufacturers are forced to include premium crystals into their automobile electrical systems in order to meet these regulations, which is fueling the expansion of the automotive-grade crystal industry.

The market for automotive-grade crystals has been greatly impacted by the fast development of electric and hybrid cars. Electronic systems play a major role in the propulsion, battery management, and onboard diagnostics of electric and hybrid cars . The need for accurate timing parts, such automotive-grade crystals, has increased as these cars become more and more popular in the automotive industry. These crystals are essential to the smooth functioning of power management systems, charging infrastructure, and electric drivetrains, all of which support the market's expansion. Automotive-grade crystals are in greater demand due to the spread of connected vehicle technologies such as telematics, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication , and in-car networking capabilities. Precise temporal synchronization is necessary for these technologies to provide smooth data transfer and reception.

The market for automotive-grade crystals has been boosted by developments in autonomous driving systems. For perception and navigation, autonomous cars use a wide range of sensors, computers, and control units. To guarantee correct data processing and decision-making in real-time circumstances, these components must be precisely synchronized. To keep different onboard systems in sync, automotive-grade crystals with exceptional frequency stability and low phase noise characteristics are necessary. The need for high-performance timing components is anticipated to increase in tandem with the rapid development and implementation of autonomous cars, hence driving Automotive Grade Crystal market expansion.

AUTOMOTIVE GRADE CRYSTAL UNIT MARKET SHARE

The need for high-quality timing components is fueled by a mature automotive market in North America that places a heavy focus on technical innovation, which propels market expansion. Automotive-grade crystal producers have a lot of prospects in Europe because of its strong automotive manufacturing ecosystem and strict regulatory norms.

Key Companies:

Kyocera

SiTime

ECS

NDK

Epson

Murata

TXC

KDS

Abracon

Golledge Electronics

Shenzhen Crystal Technology Industrial

JGHC

TKD Science

Shenzhen Yangxing

Shenzhen Genuway

Guangdong Huilun

