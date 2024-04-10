Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J30B | ISIN: BE0003846632 | Ticker-Symbol: TG4
Frankfurt
10.04.24
11:00 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2024 | 19:10
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxurion NV: Oxurion Receives EUR 450,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program: Eleventh tranche fully issued and paid-up

Oxurion Receives EUR 450,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program
Eleventh tranche fully issued and paid-up

Leuven, BELGIUM, 10 April 2024 - 07.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today communicates it has received an aggregate amount of EUR 450,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program.

On April 10, 2024, the Company issued the Eleventh Tranche consisting of 18 convertible bonds, for an aggregate amount of EUR 450,000.

This tranche has been issued in accordance with the agreement reached with Atlas end of 2023, as further described in the press release issued by the Company on December 28, 2023.

About Oxurion

Oxurion.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com (mailto:pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com)

Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be (mailto:jurgen@backstagecom.be)

Attachments

  • EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be998339-2c9e-4c6d-bef7-f1de3b75ad84)
  • FR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f13c83e1-add0-4488-8bb0-c4a41d2bf30c)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.