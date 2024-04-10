Real American Capital Corporation: RLAB: M2MMA Appoints Adrian J. Maizey to Advisory Board

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB) DBA M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organization revolutionizing the landscape of combat sports. M2MMA aims to elevate the sport of MMA to new heights of professionalism, excitement, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, and personal growth.

M2MMA is pleased to share the following update:

M2MMA is delighted to announce the appointment of Adrian Maizey to its esteemed Advisory Board. A distinguished leader and financial and data analytics expert, Adrian Maizey brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his prior roles in top-tier firms, with a focus on the New York Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange companies, the US private equity and hedge fund industries, and South African private consumer retail companies.

Adrian Maizey is the Chief Executive Officer of Rand Capital Coffee, the exclusive licensee for Starbucks in Southern Africa. Founded in 2019, Rand Capital Coffee owns and operates 70 Starbucks cafes across Southern Africa, a testament to Adrian's remarkable leadership in the region's food and beverage industry. Rand Capital Coffee is a subsidiary of Rand Capital, an investment advisory firm Adrian founded in 2012.

Before his role at Rand Capital, Adrian held several key positions in prestigious financial and investment firms, showcasing his versatile capabilities. Notably, Adrian served as the Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer of ESL Investments, Inc., a group of long-term concentrated value investment funds founded by legendary investor Edward S. Lampert. During his tenure, ESL managed $22 billion and held core investments in companies such as Sears Holdings, AutoNation, and AutoZone. Adrian oversaw the company's legal, tax, accounting, treasury, finance, investor relations, research, marketing, and compliance departments.

Adrian's vast experience also includes serving as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., a leading Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $70 billion under management. Adrian managed the firm's operations, including its legal, regulatory, and compliance functions, and oversaw accounting, tax, investor relations, and marketing activities.

Additionally, Adrian was a partner at RedBird Capital Partners, a New York City private equity firm. Redbird manages $8.6 billion of capital across its core industry verticals in Sports, TMT, Consumer and Financial Services. Adrian held the titles of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Compliance Officer, and he was responsible for establishing the firm's infrastructure and all financial reporting, controllership, treasury, tax, budgeting, fund management and administrative services, as well as the firm's compliance and regulatory obligations. Adrian was a member of each investment deal team to help lead financial and accounting due diligence and tax structuring oversight.

Moreover, Adrian's career highlights encompass leadership roles at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he spent a decade as a management consultant, working extensively with clients in the investment management and energy industries. His responsibilities included leading forensic investigations and managing purchase price dispute litigation engagements for Fortune 500 companies with an emphasis on data analytics. Adrian is credited with developing and distributing Deloitte's proprietary exploratory data analysis software for detecting financial statement fraud.

Adrian's academic credentials are equally commendable. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 2003 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with distinction in Accounting from the University of Nebraska. His early education includes studies at the University of Pretoria and matriculation from Pretoria Boy's High School, both institutions Elon Musk attended during the same era.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Adrian's exceptional dedication to physical challenges is evident in his completion of 22 Ironman triathlons, four ultra-marathons (including three Comrades marathons), and 25 standard marathons. In 2022, Adrian completed the Cape Epic, a multi-stage mountain bike race spanning over 430 miles with 55,400 feet of climbing. He is also a former US collegiate Division I tennis conference champion.

Expressing his excitement, Adrian Maizey said, 'Joining the M2MMA Advisory Board is a thrilling opportunity to fuse my background in finance, data analytics, and passion for all sports with M2MMA's innovative vision. I'm eager to contribute to an organization that champions MMA's physical and competitive aspects and prioritises its athletes' health and long-term well-being through groundbreaking technology."

"Having Adrian join our Advisory Board is a significant milestone for M2MMA," said Jeff Robinson, Chairman of M2MMA. "His distinguished achievements and deep connections in the professional sports sector bring invaluable insight and direction to our organization. We are truly honoured to have such a high-calibre individual on our team."

Adrian Maizey's appointment to the Advisory Board further reinforces M2MMA's commitment to fostering innovation and advancing transformative solutions in mixed martial arts.

Follow us on our official website, www.m2mma.com, and our social media channels to stay updated with the latest from M2MMA. Embark on an exhilarating journey with us as we continue to transform the realms of combat sports and entertainment.

About Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB)/ DBA M2MMA:

M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organisation revolutionising the landscape of combat sports. We aim to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts to new heights of competition, professionalism, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, hard work, and personal growth.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RLAB".

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink:RLAB)

Victor@m2mma.com

www.m2mma.com

27 72 532 9495

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements.

Victor Lange

CEO M2MMA

+27 72 532 9495

victor@m2mma.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

M2MMA | LinkedIn

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com