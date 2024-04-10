DJ Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital announces the creation of a new "Data Analytics" department intended to maximize digital marketing performance for its clients

Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital announces the creation of a new "Data Analytics" department intended to maximize digital marketing performance for its clients 10-Apr-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Samba Digital announces the creation of a new "Data Analytics" department intended to maximize digital marketing performance for its clients Lisbon (Portugal) - April 10, 2024 - 6 p.m.: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB), pioneer in digital marketing for rights holders, announces the launch of its new Data Analytics department, to respond as accurately as possible to the constant evolution of the market and the needs of its customers. This new offering is designed to strengthen strategic decisions based on customers' data and to concretely demonstrate both return on investment (ROI) and return on objectives (ROO). Investing not only in talent, Samba Digital is also developing and integrating cutting-edge tools for performance analysis and decision-making. In collaboration with the best technologies on the market, the solutions developed by Samba Digital are based on social and media performance measurement tools, encompassing behavioral data and market research. These innovations aim to support clients at every stage of their marketing strategy, from the precise identification of different fan segments to the creation of more meaningful connections to increase the value generated by each media campaign. The solutions developed are accessible to the entire industry and target all types of customers. To achieve this ambitious goal, the company has recruited Emmanuel Barilley, former director of digital consulting at Nielsen Sports in London and one who has also worked at Dugout and Lagardère Sports. "Our mission is divided into two main goals: the first is to integrate a more advanced analytical dimension into our existing services such as community management, content creation and audience development. The second aims to provide additional services for more informed decisions and better evaluation of ROI and ROO," explains Emmanuel Barilley, With this development, Samba Digital confirms its desire to constantly innovate in the field of sports marketing, offering its clients cutting-edge tools and strategies to stay at the forefront of the industry. This new offering, focused on enhanced use of technology should contribute to Samba Digital's revenue from 2024 and support its growth trajectory in the medium term. ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital assists clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry with their internationalization strategy by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest English football clubs (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea.), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco.), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli.), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich.) and, since 2022, the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The company develops its expertise in many other sports such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides translation and adaptation of content in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. Samba Digital is the world's first sports marketing company to offer these diverse services with an economic model based on flexibility, no bank debt, and a comfortable cash position allowing it to self-finance its investments. Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon under ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB. Contacts: Company Financial Communication Samba Digital CapValue Frédéric FAUSSER Gilles BROQUELET frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

