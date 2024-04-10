Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024

WKN: A3DXAC | ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.04.2024 | 19:31
Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital announces the creation of a new "Data Analytics" department intended to maximize digital marketing performance for its clients

Samba Digital, Inc 
Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital announces the creation of a new "Data Analytics" department intended to maximize 
digital marketing performance for its clients 
10-Apr-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Samba Digital announces the creation of a new "Data Analytics" department intended to maximize digital marketing 
performance for its clients 
Lisbon (Portugal) - April 10, 2024 - 6 p.m.: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB), pioneer in digital 
marketing for rights holders, announces the launch of its new Data Analytics department, to respond as accurately as 
possible to the constant evolution of the market and the needs of its customers. 
This new offering is designed to strengthen strategic decisions based on customers' data and to concretely demonstrate 
both return on investment (ROI) and return on objectives (ROO). 
Investing not only in talent, Samba Digital is also developing and integrating cutting-edge tools for performance 
analysis and decision-making. In collaboration with the best technologies on the market, the solutions developed by 
Samba Digital are based on social and media performance measurement tools, encompassing behavioral data and market 
research. 
These innovations aim to support clients at every stage of their marketing strategy, from the precise identification of 
different fan segments to the creation of more meaningful connections to increase the value generated by each media 
campaign. The solutions developed are accessible to the entire industry and target all types of customers. 
To achieve this ambitious goal, the company has recruited Emmanuel Barilley, former director of digital consulting at 
Nielsen Sports in London and one who has also worked at Dugout and Lagardère Sports. 
"Our mission is divided into two main goals: the first is to integrate a more advanced analytical dimension into our 
existing services such as community management, content creation and audience development. The second aims to provide 
additional services for more informed decisions and better evaluation of ROI and ROO," explains Emmanuel Barilley, 
With this development, Samba Digital confirms its desire to constantly innovate in the field of sports marketing, 
offering its clients cutting-edge tools and strategies to stay at the forefront of the industry. This new offering, 
focused on enhanced use of technology should contribute to Samba Digital's revenue from 2024 and support its growth 
trajectory in the medium term. 
 
ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL 
Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital assists clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry with 
their internationalization strategy by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company is present on four 
continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest English football 
clubs (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea.), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco.), Italian 
football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli.), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich.) and, since 2022, the 
Portuguese Primeira Liga. 
The company develops its expertise in many other sports such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby 
(World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital 
also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry with over 300 
translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides translation and adaptation of content 
in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. 
Samba Digital is the world's first sports marketing company to offer these diverse services with an economic model 
based on flexibility, no bank debt, and a comfortable cash position allowing it to self-finance its investments. 
Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon under ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB. 
Contacts: 
Company                                             Financial Communication 
Samba Digital                                          CapValue 
Frédéric FAUSSER                                        Gilles BROQUELET 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com                                gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Samba Digital - PR ouverture département Data Analytics - 10.04.2024 

Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     PTDGL0AM0003 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1877859 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1877859 10-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2024 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
